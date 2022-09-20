Imo State University pulls out, opens for academic session

The management of Imo State University has announced resumption of academic activities, effective, Tuesday, September 2022

A statement signed by the public Relations Officer, Ralph Njoku-Obi, on behalf of the Acting Vice Chancellor, indicates that the decision to pull out of the ongoing ASUU strike, was arrived at, after discussions with the institution’s ASUU leadership on the way forward, with a view to calling off the strike, failed to yield positive result.

It says while ASUU refused to shift grounds, it also failed to call for a congress in order to take a collective decision on whether or not, to call off the strike, hence, consultation with Deans, heads of departments, Directors and professors, where the agreement to pull out of the ongoing ASUU strike was arrived at.

The statement therefore directs every staff and student of Imo State University, to report back to campus effective, Tuesday, September twenty, twenty twenty two, as academic activities will commence immediately.

It warns that staff who fail to comply with the directive should consider themselves no longer staff of the Imo State University, as the decision is taken, in the best interest of the students and indigenes of the state.