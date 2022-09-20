Osinbajo pays last respect to Queen Elizabeth

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described late Queen Elizabeth II as a monarch for all seasons who brought people together from all over the world.



Vice President Osinbajo stated this in a short tribute at the Lancaster House.

The Vice President joined other world leaders to pay their last respect to the late British monarch at the Queen’s lying in state at different times.

World leaders who visited the Westminster Hall to witness the lying in state alongside the Vice President included the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau; U.S. President Joe Biden and French President, Emmanuel Macron, among other royals and Heads of State and Government across the world.

In the condolence message the Vice President noted that “Nigeria joins the government and people of the UK, the Commonwealth and rest of the world in expressing sincere condolence to the royal family on the passing of a monarch for all seasons.

The Vice President also attended the Funeral Service for the Queen at Westminster Abbey

The UK Foreign Secretary welcomed Nigeria’s participation in the funeral programme for Queen Elizabeth ll, expressing gratitude for Nigeria’s solidarity and friendship with the UK on the mourning of the monarch, and also celebration of the life and times of the late Queen.