Senate reconvenes receives 2023-2025 MTEF

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure framework and fiscal strategy paper to the Senate for approval.

The request was the first as Senate reconvened from its Two Months annual recess.

President Buhari in the letter implored the legislators to give expeditious consideration to the MTEF and FSP to give way for the presentation and consideration of the 2023 appropriations bill so as to ensure the Sustenance of the January to December budget cycle.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan welcomed his colleagues and reminded them of the need for more commitment to National issues especially security challenges as he announced that the confirmation of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will be considered tommow Wednesday.