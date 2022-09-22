Yakubu Murtala Ajaka commiserates with FCT Minister, Ramatu Tijjani over mother’s death

All Progressive Congress, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka has commiserated with the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani over the death of her beloved mother, Hajiya Zainab Sidi Ali.

The APC Stewart noted that although death was the ultimate end for all mankind, the loss of a mother is such a painful experience that could leave any individual heart broken.

He pointed out that despite the pain, the honourable minister should take solace in the fact that her mother lived a fulfilled life in all her God given assignments and left behind well raised offspring whom she nurtured in her lifetime.

Hon. Ajaka similarly opined that she should take her mother’s demise with a heart of gratitude and full submission to the will of God Almighty noting that Hajiya Zainab would continue to be remembered as a loving, compassionate and devout woman.

While extending his commiseration to the entire family of the deceased, Hon. Ajaka prayed for God to grant the late Hajiya Zainab Ali eternal rest and console those deeply pained by her death.