APC Release Names of Campaign Team.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been nominated as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress 2023 Presidential Campaign Council.

In a statement, Secretary of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke said among the nominees are the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Deputy Chairman, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu as the Deputy Chairman Two, Vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima as Vice Chairman and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong is the Director General.

The Presidential Campaign Council has Zonal Coordinators, State Coordinators, Advisers and Campaign Patrons.

It also comprises Directors, Deputy Directors, Secretaries and directorates that will supervise about thirty three directorates.