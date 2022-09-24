Search
Buhari Rejoices with NSA Mohammed Monguno at 65

Suleiman IdrisSeptember 24, 2022 9:54 am 0

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd) on his 65th birthday, September 23, 2022.

Where is Buhari's NSA Major General Babagana Monguno? - P.M. News
The President, at a special audience, appreciated  the NSA for his services to the country, and wished him good health, longer life, and greater service to God and humanity.
Gen Monguno served meritoriously in the Nigerian Army, and held positions like Commander Guards Brigade, 2007-2009, Chief of Defence Intelligence, 2009-2011, among others.
He was appointed National Security Adviser by President Buhari in July, 2015.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President

