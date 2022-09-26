Buhari Returns To Abuja After Attending UNGA 77

President Muhammadu Buhari is back In Abuja after a successful outing at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.



.,,,The President was received on arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by his chief of staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, FCT Minister Muhammad Musa Bello, Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba, Director General, Department of State Services Yusuf Magaji Bichi and other senior Government officials.

While in New York, The President delivered Nigeria’s National Statement to the world’s latest diplomatic gathering and participated in various high level events critical to the security and stability of the country as well as socio-economic development.

State House Correspondent Adamu Sambo reports that this year’s outing by President Buhari at the United Nations is the last under his administration.

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina described the weeklong activities as significant, effective and historical