Nigeria’s electricity grid witnessed system disturbance

Suleiman IdrisSeptember 26, 2022 3:36 pm 0

Nigeria’s electricity grid has again witnessed system disturbance causing power outage in most parts of the country

In a statement, electricity distribution companies have informed customers in their various franchise areas of a system disturbance resulting in loss of supply currently being experienced across the country while awaiting restoration of supply from the National Control Centre, Osogbo

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, which manages the grid is yet to advance reasons for the latest disturbance

