PHOTOS:PMB meets with Some Select Nigerians Living in New York

Suleiman IdrisSeptember 26, 2022 3:32 pm 0
President Buhari with Prince Victor Olusegun Agunbiade I and CEO Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri during his meeting with Some Select Nigerians Living in New York on 24th Sep 2022
President Buhari with Prince Victor Olusegun Agunbiade and wife Chief Mrs Caprice Agunbiade alongside their son Olusegun I during his meeting with Some Select Nigerians Living in New York on 24th Sep 2022
President Buhari with his Photographer Sunday Aghaeze and Daughter during his meeting with Some Select Nigerians Living in New York on 24th Sep 2022
