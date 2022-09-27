TCN restores national grid after partial collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN says restoration of the national grid is almost completed following partial system disturbance earlier in the day

The incident TCN explains was as a result of sudden drop in system frequency, which created instability.

Restoration of the affected part of the grid commenced immediately nationwide, even as

the National Control Centre says a full-scale investigation is being conducted to establish and ascertain the cause of the partial disturbance.

Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry regrets inconveniences caused and appreciates the understanding of electricity consumers within and outside the country.

TCN assures electricity customers that it is committed to leveraging the concerted interventions instituted so far to enhance power supply reliability so that the issue of system disturbance will soon become a thing of the past.