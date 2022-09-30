NASS leadership meets with Finance ministers over 2023 budget

Leadership of the National Assembly on met with the two ministers in the Finance Ministry and top officials of the ministry preparatory to the presentation of the 2023 Budget proposals by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by the special adviser to the President of the Senate on media and publicity Ola Awoniyi says the National Assembly leadership was led by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila..

The meeting which was held behind closed doors was a follow-up to the previous ones held to fine tune the preparation of the budget ahead of it’s presentation to a special joint session of the National Assembly by the President next month.