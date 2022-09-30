Nigeria @ 62: Bello Harps On Peace, Sustenance Of Democracy 

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has felicitated with Nigerlites and indeed all Nigerians on the commemoration of the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

In his message to the people, the Governor harps on the peace, unity and indivisibility of the nation while calling on Nigerians to continue to support the present administration in bringing positive change for the collective good of the people.

The Governor, who said government’s resolve for a peaceful and united Nigeria is unwavering, appealed to Nigerlites and Nigerians to maintain a positive outlook and encourage the present leadership in the country to bring about the much-needed transformation and development.

Governor Sani Bello said, with the onset of the electioneering campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigerians must remain focused and patriotic in contributing to the sustenance of the country’s democracy.

According to him, the present administration has, in the past seven years, made efforts to improve on the growth and development of the Nation as well as turnaround of its fortunes in a sustainable way.

He urged Nigerians to make positive use of the voting opportunity next year by making the right choice that would consolidate the achievements recorded so far.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the firm determination by the joint security apparatus to overcome the security challenges facing the state and country, adding that with sustained military might, the good will soon prevail over evil.

Governor Sani Bello assured that the state government will continue to support security outfits to end banditry and other social vices in order to guarantee peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

He expressed optimism that at 62, and despite the glaring challenges, Nigeria still maintains the unending potential to become a great nation and that with the collective determination of our people, Nigeria will surely become a prosperous country.