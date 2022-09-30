PDP Refutes Bribery Allegations Over Returned Housing Allowance

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party says its attention has been drawn to misrepresenting reports in a section of the media alluding strange and unfounded motives to the Housing Allowance duly approved and paid to NWC members and staff of the Party .

The party’s national publicity secretary Debo Ologunagba in a statement explains that NWC has noted that the misleading report stemmed from an unfounded publication by a particular media outlet which suggested that the Housing Allowance, an entitlement duly approved and paid to national officials and staff of the Party amounted to bribery.

For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in an unequivocal term that no funds were paid into the account of any member of the NWC as bribe for any purpose whatsoever for that matter.

It adds that to set the record straight, the Housing Allowance being referred to, went through the Due Process of the Party in line with the Conditions of Service and Entitlement of the Staff and Principal Officers of the Party.

The statement further explains that if any individual, for any reason decides to return money duly approved and paid, such does not in any way suggest that the money was paid as bribe or indicate that it was illegitimate or unlawfully paid.

The PDP therefore urges all members, supporters and the public to disregard the report and misleading insinuation saying that they are clearly designed to malign the PDP.