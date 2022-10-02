NIPSS Felicitates With Nigerians On Independence Anniversary

The Director-General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, on behalf of the Board of Governors, Management, Staff and all stakeholders of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS), Kuru felicitates with Nigeria and Nigerians on the historic 62nd anniversary to commemorate our cherished independence.

There is no doubt that Nigeria has come a long way in the sustenance of this independence and the match to nationhood. Government at all levels have contributed in different ways in fostering unity and peace among the diverse people of Nigeria. We have grown together, achieved progress by placing Nigeria among the great countries in the world. We have shared joys and sorrows together. As normal with the evolvement of nations, there are bound to challenges along the line. Our joy is that despite the challenging moments, we have not wavered; rather we have weathered the storms of colonialism. The unfortunate civil war, coups and counter coups, military rule and eventually teething problems associated with the entrenchment of democratic rule. Our achievements have given further hope of a better future.



Today, we are uniting to face the economic, security, political and socio-cultural challenges to our quest and match towards greater heights. The government at all levels have displayed resilience and the wiliness to be triumphant against all odds.

As stated in our national anthem, we are determined to ensure that “the labour of our heroes past, shall never be in vain”.

As we celebrate another unique opportunity of our nation’s independence, we call on all Nigerians to put aside their differences and use the forthcoming general elections in 2023 to elect credible and capable leaders to steer the affairs of the country. It is our believe that the improved environment for electoral system, particularly the boldness of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the reviewed Electoral Act will go a long way in ascertaining that the will of the people prevail during elections.

We call on all players in elections, political parties, electoral management bodies, politicians and electorates to play according to the rules and promote peace and unity in the country.

As the apex think-tank of the country, the National Institute is convinced that in-spite of all challenges facing our country, our collective efforts and desire are ingredients of hope that the future is bright. The fact that we have a large population that is young, agile, educated, enterprising and focused, is a big asset to our strive to take Nigeria, raise her head in the comity of nations in the world. There is no doubt that harnessing these humongous human resources should be the resolve of all Nigerians.

As we celebrate this independence anniversary, the National Institute enjoins all Nigerians and Nigeria to keep the flag flying and make the harnessing of the huge human and material resources abound in the country possible. Let us together create the enabling environment for love, justice, peace and unity to reign.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

God bless all Nigerians!

Signed:

Prof. Sola Adeyanju, mni

Head Public affairs Department

NIPSS, Kuru.