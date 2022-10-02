Tinubu Appoints Mai Mala

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Governor of Yobe State and former Chairman APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni as the Adviser on Party Integration & Reconciliation of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council

In a letter of appointment signed by Bola Ahmed Tinubu the appointment is based on Mai Mala Buni’s impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership he displayed as he demonstrated as governor of Yobe State and as a party member.

He added that the appointment will ensure victory for the APC in the February 2023 election and move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of the party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians.