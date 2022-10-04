Search
FG warns ASUU over disobeying the National Industrial Court

Suleiman IdrisOctober 4, 2022 11:45 am 0

The Federal Government has advised  the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to cease taking laws into its hands by directing its members to continue with the 8-month old strike in defiance of  the  interlocutory injunction by  the National Industrial Court (NICN) which restrained the union from further action.

In a  statement  the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige  said a new directive by ASUU, exhorting  its members to continue with action is an unwarranted  lawlessness, noting that “the Federal Government strongly frowns at this .”

Ngige accused the  leadership of the union of misinforming and misleading its members and warned of consequences of contempt of court order.

He said that the union is dishonest and misleading its members and the general public, that it has filed an appeal as well has a stay of execution of the order of National Industrial Court  on September 21, 2022, though it has none of this.

“ Rather, ASUU only filed an application for a permission to appeal the order. It also attached to the application, a  proposed notice of appeal which it intends to file if the leave to appeal is granted. The application for a stay of execution as of this moment,  has not even  been listed for hearing. Where then is ASUU coming from?

The statement also denied reports that the Minister  walked out on the meeting  between the House of Representatives and ASUU last Thursday, 29 September , 2022. It said the  Minister  left the meeting to attend to other pressing matters  with the permission of the Speaker of the House of Representatives,  Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila  after making his presentation.

