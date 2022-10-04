FG warns ASUU over disobeying the National Industrial Court

The Federal Government has advised the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to cease taking laws into its hands by directing its members to continue with the 8-month old strike in defiance of the interlocutory injunction by the National Industrial Court (NICN) which restrained the union from further action.

In a statement the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige said a new directive by ASUU, exhorting its members to continue with action is an unwarranted lawlessness, noting that “the Federal Government strongly frowns at this .”

Ngige accused the leadership of the union of misinforming and misleading its members and warned of consequences of contempt of court order.

He said that the union is dishonest and misleading its members and the general public, that it has filed an appeal as well has a stay of execution of the order of National Industrial Court on September 21, 2022, though it has none of this.

“ Rather, ASUU only filed an application for a permission to appeal the order. It also attached to the application, a proposed notice of appeal which it intends to file if the leave to appeal is granted. The application for a stay of execution as of this moment, has not even been listed for hearing. Where then is ASUU coming from?

The statement also denied reports that the Minister walked out on the meeting between the House of Representatives and ASUU last Thursday, 29 September , 2022. It said the Minister left the meeting to attend to other pressing matters with the permission of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila after making his presentation.