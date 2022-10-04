Search
NSCDC Parades Suspects in Connection to vandalization of NNPC Pipeline in Calabar

Suleiman IdrisOctober 4, 2022 11:14 am 0

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Cross River State command says it is recording significant results in the fight against economic sabotage with the arrest of one of the suspects alledged to be the master minder of the incident of attempted vandalization of NNPC Pipeline at a tank farm in Calabar recently
Cross River State Commandant NSCDC Samuel Fadeyi while parading the suspects said the arrest was made possible through synergy with other Security agencies
MaureenLeo Ajom reports

