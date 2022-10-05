House to admit President Buhari into chambers

The House of Representatives has resolved to admit President Muhammadu Buhari and his entourage into the chambers for the presentation of the 2023 budget estimate to the joint session of the National assembly.

The motion to that effect was moved by the House leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa in line with the standing orders of the House of Representatives.

Track up

The appropriation bill will be presented this Friday.

The Report of the Medium term expenditure framework and fiscal strategy paper containing recommendations on parameters of the budget has been laid for consideration