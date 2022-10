President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Adepoju Adeyemi Sunday as the new Post Master General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service-NIPOST

His appointment which takes immediate effect is for an initial five year term.

Adepoju Adeyemi Sunday is an Accountant by Profession and was A member of the House Of Representatives From 2011 – 2015 And 2015 – 2019.