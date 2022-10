Senate has considered the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure framework and fiscal strategy paper which pegged daily crude oil production at 1.69 million barrels per day for 2023 at 73 Dollars per barrel.

This followed the presentation of the report of Senate Committee on Finance which also recommended the approval of N437.57 as the exchange rate, projected growth rate of 3.75%, 17.16% as projected inflation rate with new borrowing of 8.437 trillion Naira.