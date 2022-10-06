NMDPRA On Current Fuel Queues

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority Has Attributed the current Fuel Queues in Abuja to the

unprecedented flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements.

The statement from the authority says This unfortunately has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and it’s environs

As part of measures to mitigate the situation, trucking via alternative routes is currently ongoing.

The Authority assures the public that there are sufficient petroleum products inland.

The statement urged the general public to avoid panic buying at fuel stations as the NMDPRA is working assiduously with relevant stakeholders and Government agencies to ensure product availability across the country.

To this effect Marketers are advised to desist from hoarding the product to avoid further inflicting hardship on Nigerians.

The Authority wishes to reiterate its commitment to Nigerians to ensure seamless supply and distribution of Petroleum Products nationwide.