Atiku appoints Dan Ulasi adviser, Obaseki consultant

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Chief Dan Ulasi as

Technical Adviser to the Presidential Candidate on Contact & Mobilisation (South East) and Dr Don Pedro Obaseki as Media Presidential Consultant.

Media adviser to the PDP Presidential candidate Paul Ibe says the appointments are with immediate effect.

Ulasi, who hails from Anambra State is an experienced politician who has served the Peoples Democratic Party in different capacities both in Anambra State and at the national secretariat of the party.

Pedro, is a seasoned media personality from Edo State with rich experience in political communication.