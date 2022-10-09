Gov Bello visits Koton Karfe, sympathizes with the flood victims
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has visited the flood victims in Koton Karfe to sympathize with them.
as part of efforts to ameliorate the suffering of the people. the state government has created various Internally Displaced Persons’ Camps in the affected areas in the state.
The government also commenced the distribution of the first phase of the Relief Materials comprises of food items and other basic needs of the displaced persons.
The second phase which shall involve the distribution of building materials and other valuable items that will commence immediately after the first phase.
