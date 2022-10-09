NDLEA intercepts over 2.4million tramadol pills

More than Two Million Four Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand tablets of Tramadol capsules with an estimated street value of One Billion, Forty Million Naira from parkistan have been intercepted at the lagos airport by NDLEA operatives.

seizure of the 2,356 kilogram of substance is coming barely a week after about 13.5million pills of the same opioid worth over N8.8billion were recovered by NDLEA operatives at a residential estate in Lekki Lagos.

In the same vein, Five other suspected drug traffickers have been apprehended with quantum of illicit substances in the past week.

Meanwhile NDLEA says, a drug dealer operating in Alaba Rago area of Ojo in Lagos state, Surajo Mohammed has now been convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Surajo was arrested with 941.15kgs cannabis on Monday 20th December 2021