H.H. Sheikh Maktoum opens 42nd edition of Gitex
The 42nd edition of gulf information technology exhibition GITEX global has opened at the Dubai World Trade Center.
ICT correspondent Chimdimma Ndubisi reports that more than 5000 organizations, 90 countries including Nigeria are participating.
Minister of communications and digital economy prof Isa Ali Pantami is leading Nigeria’s delegation where 10 out of Nigeria’s 33 start ups on exhibition have reached semi final stage of the competition
