First Lady at Women Forum in Burundi

Suleiman IdrisOctober 12, 2022 2:21 pm 0

Aisha Buhari receives Burundian first lady ahead of AFLPM SummitThe Future Assured Programme of the First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Buhari of promoting the general well-being of women and children is becoming a model in Africa, through the adoption of its succesfull strategies by the First Lady of Burundi Angeline Ndayishmiye towards improving the health and nutrition of women, children and adolescents in Burundi.
This came to light during the high level forum of women leaders from accross the African continent.
State House Correspondent Aliyu Kabir reports

