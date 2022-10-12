House on 2023 budget

Members of the House of Representatives have commended budget implementation timelines in the last seven years of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the House opened debate on the fiscal proposal for 2023.

Members highlighted efforts of the federal government on infrastructure and social development and tackling insecurity through timely release

of budgeted funds.

Other contributions dwelt on the prospects and challenges of the 2023 budget estimate vis a vis current realities such as crude oil theft, debt servicing, continuation of subsidy regime, debt to GDP ratio and revenue leakages among others.

The House hopes to conclude debate on the 2023 budget this week and refer document to committee on Appropriation for further legislative action as it works to sustain the January to December budget circle.