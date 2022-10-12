Senate begins Consideration of 2023 budget

Senate has commenced debate on the general principles of the 2023 appropriation Bill.

The lead debate by the Majority leader of the Senate explained that the current Federal government’s debt level is still within sustainable limits,

and that the loans are used to finance critical projects, such as the various rail projects, Power sector reform projects and health facilities.

Senators emphasized on the need for stringent revenue motoring so as to check leakages.

The legislators are bothered that in years when there was embargo on employment in Nigeria recurrent Expenditure continued to increase astronomically and therefore called for a review of the overheads of Ministries, departments and Agencies of Government. The