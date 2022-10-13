NHRC Receives house committee on Human rights

The role of promoting and protecting human rights of Nigerians should be everyone’s business and not to be left in the hands of government alone

Executive secretary of the National human rights Commission Tony Ojukwu explained various challenges being faced by the commission with regards to human rights abuses in the country. This was when he received the House Committee on Human Rights on an oversight visit to the commission

He commended the lawmakers for championing the passage of the human rights Act in the Green Chamber