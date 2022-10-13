Search
HomeNews

NHRC Receives house committee on Human rights

Suleiman IdrisOctober 13, 2022 3:18 pm 0

The role of promoting and protecting human rights of Nigerians should be everyone’s business and not to be left in the hands of government alone

National Human Rights Commission - National Human Rights Commission

Executive secretary of the National human rights Commission Tony Ojukwu explained various challenges being faced by the commission with regards to human rights abuses in the country. This was when he received the House Committee on Human Rights on an oversight visit to the commission
He commended the lawmakers for championing the passage of the human rights Act in the Green Chamber

CATEGORIES
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.