Nigeria’s ShapShap Logistics Wins GITEX 2022

Suleiman IdrisOctober 15, 2022 11:23 am 0

A Nigerian tech startup that emerged the global best in mobility and logistics category at the Gulf information technology exhibition competition in Dubai says the stage is set for Nigerian digital technology innovators to show their capabilities globally.

ICT correspondent Chimdimma Ndubisi reports that high tech companies have acknowledged the robust skills, investment opportunities and notable need solving inventions that abound in Africa’s digital technology ecosystem.

