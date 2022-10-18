Closing Remarks By His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, At The End Of The 3rd Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat .

Protocols:

It has been a well-spent two days of reflection and lesson learning aimed at reviewing progress and agreeing on key actions that will ensure we finish well by the end of our Administration come May 29th, 2023.

2. We have used the opportunity provided by this Retreat to carry out an objective assessment of our commitments in line with the contract we signed with the Nigerian people at the inception of this Administration in 2019.

3. I am glad to note that we have sustained this yearly stock-taking innovative initiatives introduced in 2019 by holding three consecutive Performance Review Retreats in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. This has helped us to clearly identify what we have done, what needs to be done and how best to get it done.

4. From the assessment report and discussions at this Retreat, it is evident that we have made appreciable progress through collective efforts in setting the Nation on the path of sustainable development while improving the well-being of our people.

5. Notwithstanding these achievements, there are still unfinished businesses that we must speedily complete to ensure we finish well. We must, therefore, endeavour to close every gap in our implementation efforts to ensure the attainment of set targets by 2023.

6. Let me at this juncture state that, this Retreat is not the end of our assessment process, as I have directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to continue with the quarterly review process and assessment for the 3rd and 4th Quarters of 2022 and the reports will form part of our transition documents.

7. To achieve this objective, all Ministers and Permanent Secretaries are to ensure that the performance reports of their Ministries are submitted on a quarterly basis to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for review by the Central Delivery Coordination Unit. The outcome of these reviews would be made available for my consideration.

8. The Executive Order 012 on Improving Performance Management, Coordination and Implementation of Presidential Priorities which I signed a few minutes ago has institutionalised a culture of accountability, transparency in our pursuit of good governance.

9. In line with the discussions and recommendations of this Retreat, the Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development is expected to engage with relevant Stakeholders to ensure the completion of all large-scale integrated Rice Processing Mills before the end of this Administration.

10. This will help our Country to maintain sufficiency in the local production of rice as the ban on the importation of foreign rice will be sustained.

11. As mentioned in my opening remarks, the partnership with the German company, Siemens AG through the Presidential Power Initiative to increase electricity generation to 25,000 megawatts in six years is on course. All hands must be on deck to ensure the timely realization of this laudable objective.

12. Considering the huge investment made in our Rail Sector, the Ministry of Transportation and relevant security Agencies are to ensure the provision of maximum security along the railway corridors. We must ensure the safety of our rail users and strive to achieve the intended economic goals. We must at the same time ensure realizable schedules and first class maintenance.

13. Following the milestones recorded in the Road Sector, coupled with the innovative ways of funding road infrastructure, the Ministry of Works & Housing has been directed to compile a list of all completed roads, bridges and other infrastructure for commissioning before the end of this Administration.

14. Furthermore, the Federal Government’s investment in the reconstruction of 21 selected on-going Federal Roads totaling 1,804.6km, under the Road Infrastructure Development & Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Policy must be closely monitored and tracked to ensure the roads are completed on schedule.

15. In line with the outcome of the Panel session on Priority 4 (Improve Transportation and Other Infrastructure), the Ministry of Aviation is hereby directed to conclude and ensure the take-off of the National Carrier Project before the end of the year.

16. In order to expand the fiscal space and improve our revenue generation efforts, the Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning is to ensure effective implementation of the Strategic Revenue and Growth Initiative. In the same vein, we must also build synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities in order to avoid unnecessary drawbacks in our economic planning and performance.

17. On the implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, a monitoring and evaluation framework should be put in place by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with relevant Agencies and partners to track the disbursement and utilization of the Fund.

18. In the three years of existence of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the ministry has provided substantial support and assistance to our vulnerable citizens through various programmes.

19. I therefore direct the Hon. Minister to facilitate and work with the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation in transmitting the Federal Executive Council’s approved National Social Investment Programme Establishment Bill (2022) to the National Assembly. This will ensure the sustainability of this important Programme which leaves a lasting legacy for the vulnerable Nigerians by this Administration.

20. The Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment is hereby, directed to engage relevant Stakeholders to secure Privatization of the six (6) Special Economic Zones as approved by Bureau of Public Enterprise.

21. To complement the current efforts in the Oil and Gas Sector, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has been mandated to ensure the completion of the reorganization of the new Agencies unbundled from the defunct Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation in line with their mandates. This should be completed by the end of 1st Quarter of 2023.

22. Let me use this opportunity to appeal to the National Assembly to fast-track the consideration and passage of key Legislative Bills as agreed during the Panel Session. This will serve as our collective legacy towards entrenching key reforms that will serve as a springboard for the next Administration.

23. Distinguished Participants, I am confident that the lessons we have learned in the last three years of implementing our Policies, Programmes and Projects will serve as the needed tool to propel every Ministry to remain committed, towards the achievement of our developmental objectives. I therefore charge all of you to step-up, double your efforts and work in synergy toward total delivery of the Administration’s set targets.

24. With the commencement of electioneering campaigns towards the 2023 general elections, the business of governance must continue to receive the needed attention during this period.

25. Consequently, all Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies must remain focused in the discharge of their duties, as any infraction will be viewed seriously.

26. Our collective goal is to map out a transition plan for the incoming Administration to ensure proper documentation of all the Policies, Programmes and Projects of Government with up to date status of implementation. In this regard, all Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies are hereby directed to comply with every guideline provided for the effective management of the transition process to be provided by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

27. Let me now sincerely thank my dear friend and brother, His Excellency, Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya, who despite other pressing commitments, chose to be with us to share his wealth of experience during his tenure in Office.

28. We wish you a productive retirement and hope you continue to serve your people and the African continent in every way possible. Let me further thank His Excellency’s delegation for their support and contributions during the Retreat.

29. Finally, I will like to commend the efforts of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and his team for successfully organizing four Retreats in the life of this Administration.

30. I also acknowledge the support of the technical partners and resource persons who have added immense value to the process.

31. I now formally declare the 2022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat closed.

32. Thank you all, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.