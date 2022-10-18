SECURITY: Governor Bello Flags Off Exercise Enduring Peace II

Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Yahaya Bello on Tuesday flagged off “Exercise Enduring Peace II” at Owunoh community along Ajaokuta-Okene road, Okene Local Government of the state.

Governor Bello assured the commander and personnel of “Exercise Enduring Peace” of his administration’s support in ensuring a successful operation. He charged the personnel to treat criminals with equal punishment without gender, religious and party discrimination.

During the ceremony, Governor Bello commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support for the Nigerian Armed Forces in achieving a lasting peace for the country.

Bello also extended his commendation to the Chief of Army Staff , Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, heads and personnel of other security agencies for their efforts in securing the nation.

During the ceremony, the representative of the Chief of Army Staff and Commander, Command Army Records, Chari Maigumeri Barracks, Major General Sunday I. Igbinomwanhia disclosed that the exercise was to consolidate and build on the existing peace in the state. While seeking further cooperation from the people, Major General I. Igbinomwanhia commended Governor Bello for been ruthless to the criminals in the state with assurances of sustaining the onslaught against enemies of the state in whatever names.

Exercise Enduring Peace II is a joint task force comprises of the Army, Naval, Police, Civil Defence, Immigration, Customs and vigilante personnel.

ONOGWU Muhammed

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

18/10/2022