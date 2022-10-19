FG TO NLC: Allow CONUA, NAMDA TO Exist With ASUU

The Federal Government is appealing to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to rescind its opposition to the registration of two new academic unions in the Nigerian public university system.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Olajide Oshundun states the plea is in response to a letter written to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, by the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, demanded for the withdrawal of the letters issued to two new academic unions, the Congress for Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and the Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

Replying NLC Dr. Chris Ngige called on the Congress to allow the new unions to exist in the spirit of Freedom of Association

Quoting the Trade Dispute ACT 2004 the Minister wrote “It should be noted that Section 3 (2) of the Trade Dispute Act, CAP T14 gives the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, the sole power to register new trade unions, either by registering new trade union or regrouping existing ones. This matter was a subject of litigation in the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in most recent case which the President of the NLC failed to mention in his narration of court cases – the case of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the regrouped Federal Parastatals & Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPAN) from NUP where the Law on Regrouping of Trade Unions was extensively explored and ruled upon, unlike the cases cited by the President of the NLC to misinform the general public and unfortunately lead astray his affiliate.

The minister reiterated that the new unions were offshoots or by-products of regrouping and their applications were considered by two committees of his ministry, with the Registrar of Trade Unions participating when the first recommendation for approval was given in 2019, and again in 2022.

Dr. Ngige explained the new academic Unions were regrouped from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for efficiency and effectiveness in the system and more importantly, to protect these groups of university teachers whose worldview differs from the restive parent union.