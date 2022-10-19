Search
Speaker Ekiti House of Assembly Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye Passes On

Henry SolomonOctober 19, 2022 9:14 pm 0

The speaker of Ekiti state house of Assembly Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye is dead. In a statement issued by the chief press Secretary to the state governor, Yinka Oyebode, said Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The late Speaker aged sixty-six , was a former Commissioner for Information and a two- time member of the State House of Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.

