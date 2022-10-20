Search
HomeNews

APC Release Names of Campaign Team

Suleiman IdrisOctober 20, 2022 11:17 am 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has been nominated as the Chairman of the Tinubu Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement, National Secretary of the party Sen Iyiola Omisore, the list include the Party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu as the Deputy Chairman, APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Deputy Chairman Two, Vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima as Vice Chairman while Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong is the Director General.

The Tinubu Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council has Zonal Coordinators, State Coordinators, Advisers and Campaign Patrons.

It has Directors, Deputy Directors, Secretaries and directorates who will supervise about thirty three directorates.

CATEGORIES
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.