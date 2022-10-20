APC Release Names of Campaign Team

President Muhammadu Buhari has been nominated as the Chairman of the Tinubu Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement, National Secretary of the party Sen Iyiola Omisore, the list include the Party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu as the Deputy Chairman, APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Deputy Chairman Two, Vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima as Vice Chairman while Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong is the Director General.

The Tinubu Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council has Zonal Coordinators, State Coordinators, Advisers and Campaign Patrons.

It has Directors, Deputy Directors, Secretaries and directorates who will supervise about thirty three directorates.