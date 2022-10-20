Search
Crash Alert From Sagamu On Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway

Suleiman IdrisOctober 20, 2022 11:11 am 0

 

Julius Berger announces major diversion on Lagos-Shagamu expresswayA crash involving two burning Tankers has occurred around Araromi town, after Conoil filling station towards Sagamu Interchange on the outward Lagos section of the Lagos / Ibadan expressways. Rescue team has been deployed and Fire Service has been contacted. A bus is said to be involved but casualties not yet ascertained. . FRSC men has closed the entire lane from Lagos and diverted traffic to the Ibadan / Lagos side of the expressway.
Motorists plying this route are advised to exercise enough patience until normal traffic is restored.
Bisi Kazeem
Assistant Corps Marshal
Corps Public Education Officer
FRSC

