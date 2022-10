Fake EFCC Operative Arrested for Defrauding Belgian €45,000

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a 29-year old Ume Ifechukwu Clinton for impersonation, computer related fraud, obtaining by false pretence and money laundering.

Clinton was arrested on October 18, 2022 at No 46 Atoke Gbadebo Street, Isheri, Lagos, by operatives of the EFCC, following a news story published by an online portal: foundation for investigative journalism narrating how Clinton defrauded Axelle Mahieu, an educator working as a caregiver in Brussels, Belgium.

The victim was surfing through her Facebook page in November 2021, when she saw that someone had sent her a message. The message was from Ume Ifechukwu Clinton, who introduced himself as “a friend of a friend”.

As they continued chatting in the following days, Clinton told Mahieu that he was an official of the EFCC, with a fake Identity Card and Nigerian Passport as proofs.

After several months of video calls and gaining Mathieu’s trust, Clinton allegedly proposed a cryptocurrency business to her, assuring her of huge profit and secured capital.