BMO Commends Buhari On 2ng Niger Bridge

The Buhari Media Organisation says President Muhammadu Buhari breaks decades long jinx by ensuring that the Second Niger bridge is not longer a mirage but a reality

The Buhari pro- media group

describes the completion of the Bridge as an affirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s position that governance would not suffer with the commencement of campaigns towards the 2023 general elections.

The group in a statement also believes that by starting and completing the Bridge, President Buhari has broken the decades-old jinx that had bedevilled the project which had been on the drawing board since 1968.

BMO therefore urged the subnationals to take a cue from the patriotic stance of President Buhari on the continuity of governance in election seasons.

The group also used the opportunity to reaffirm its position that President Buhari would leave the country better than he met it on assuming office in 2015.