UN Calls For International Support To Nigeria

The United Nations says Nigeria needs urgent support from developed nations to adapt and mitigate climate change.

This is coming as the country is struggling to respond to Humanitarian crises occasioned by flood.

UN sympathised with the government the UN and partners are ready to work jointly with the Government to assess and propose preparedness and anticipatory actions to mitigate future crises from natural hazards, including floods.

In the meantime, the World Food Programmes WFP is already on the ground providing food assistance to over Six thousand people affected by floods in Damaturu, Yobe State, which is one of the most flood-affected states in Nigeria.