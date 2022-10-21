YPP Flags Off Campaign

As preparations towards the 2023 general elections gains momentum the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party YPP, Malik Ado Ibrahim

has flagged off his campaign which is hinged on resetting Nigeria based on patriotism, empathy, justice and unity.



Some party faithful are optimistic the young Progressives Party with Malik Ado Ibrahim as presidential and Enyinna Kasarachi as vice presidential candidates Nigeria will be set on the path of progress and prosperity.

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Malik Ado Ibrahim is an entrepreneur and the founder of reset Nigeria initiative.