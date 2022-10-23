Buhari Depart Abuja for Seoul, South Korea

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for South Korea to participate in the First World Bio Summit in Seoul.

……The summit,Jointly organized by the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organisation has as it’s theme The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health.

The President was seen off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by his Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, FCT Minister Mohammed Musa Bello, Director General DSS Yusuf Magaji Bichi and other top Government officials.

Nigeria at the Seoul Summit with five other African countries selected by by the World Health Organization and the European Union during the last EU-African Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The Summit was held in February this year for mRNA technology transfer and Global Training Hub for Bio-manufacturing of vaccines on the African continent.

Also expected to feature at the World Bio Summit are CEOs of global vaccine and Biologics companies who will share and shape ideas on the future of vaccines and Bio-Health.

According to the organisers, “global health security profoundly depends on innovation and development in the bio-industry.

The summit is therefore part of deliberate attempt to launch international stage-efforts on the nature of creativity and innovation required to contain any future health pandemic.

President Buhari, is expected to deliver Nigeria’s National Statement at the Summit, and thereafter hold bilateral talks meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea.