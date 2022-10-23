Search
Nigerians Facing Mass Deportation from UAE

Suleiman IdrisOctober 23, 2022 1:00 pm 0

A total of Five hundred and forty stranded Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates were evacuated by the Federal Government.

They arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Sunday morning.

The evacuees consisted of seventy nine males, and four hundred and sixty females and three infants.

The evacuation was coordinated by the Nigerian Foreign Affairs, Diaspora Commission and National Emergency Management Agency and Refugee Commission.

Each person was supported with One hundred dollars

