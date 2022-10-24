Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Diezani’s Homes and Cars

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of two properties and two luxury cars belonging to a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

Justice Mobalaji Olajuwon gave the order while ruling on the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , asking for the final forfeiture of the assets.

The forfeited properties worth millions of naira are located in Abuja.

The luxury cars are a BMW saloon and a Jaguar valued at Thirty six million naira.

The Commission had sometimes back secured the interim forfeiture of the assets in a ruling on ex-parte motion filed on September 27, 2021 which prayed the court to order the interim forfeiture of the assets on the grounds of reasonable suspicion that they were proceeds of unlawful activities.