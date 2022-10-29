Atiku meets officials of US States Department

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has held a meeting with officials of the US States Department in Washington DC.

The media adviser to the former Vice president Paul Ibe says the meeting, which focused primarily on enhancing cooperation with the U.S. authorities on Nigeria’s security challenges, elections and democracy was led by Atiku and Assistant Secretary, States Department, Bureau of African Affairs, Molly Phee.

Sources from the PDP presidential candidate’s side, emphasizes that the meeting with officials of the States Department could not have come at a better time with the terrorist threat alert by the U.S. UK and Canada and the withdrawal of its non essential staff by the U.S Embassy in Nigeria.

The statement adds that the focus of discussions were on the critical need to seek collaborative solutions to local issues on democracy and governance, security and the economy.

The meeting secured commitments to support for free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces, and commitments for continued partnership with Nigeria in areas of security and development.

Other officials of the States Department at the meeting included Karl Fickenscher, Acting Assistant Administrator, USAID; Scott Busby, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour; Michael Heath, Deputy Assistant Secretary

Bureau of African Affairs; Brian Neubert; Director Office of West African Affairs; Skye Justice, Deputy Director, Office of West African Affairs; Toby Bradley, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs; Christopher Landberg, Principal Deputy Coordinator, Bureau of Counterterrorism and Stanley Brown,

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Police-Military Affairs.

Those on the official delegation of the PDP presidential candidate include former President of the Senate and Special Envoy to the presidential candidate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor and Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu.