Buhari Departs For London

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria for London The British capital ahead of his routine medical check up.

The President was seen of at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport Owerri by the Governor of IMO State Senator Hope Uzodinma shortly after declaring open a Three day retreat for Senior Police officers.

Also at the Airport to bid him farewell were the Chief of Defense Staff General Lucky Iraboh, Chief of Army Staff Lt General Farouk Yahaya and other top military and police officers

Throwing more light on the President’s medical trip, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu described the visit as normal and therefore nothing to worry about

President Muhammadu Buhari is due back in the country in the second week of next month.