A Diplomatic Conflict Between Nigeria, and The republic of China has been mitigated with NNPCLIMITED’s Sealing of Assets Transfer Agreement With Addax Petroleum and exploration.

While Group Chief Executive Officer NNPCLIMITED Mele Kyari applauds President MUHAMMADU Buhari for his leadership in resolving the issue amicably, Lydia Samson reports that this is the first time assets are returned by contractors to Concessionaire.