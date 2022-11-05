Court Jails Three Oil Thieves in Port Harcourt

Justice A.T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced three oil thieves: Amadi Efula, Emem Udofot and Mary Isiah to various terms for illegally dealing in petroleum products without requisite license.

The offence runs contrary to Section 1 (19) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2004 and punishable under Section 1(7) (b) of the same Act..