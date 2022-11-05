Court Jails Three Oil Thieves in Port Harcourt
Justice A.T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced three oil thieves: Amadi Efula, Emem Udofot and Mary Isiah to various terms for illegally dealing in petroleum products without requisite license.
The offence runs contrary to Section 1 (19) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2004 and punishable under Section 1(7) (b) of the same Act..
They were jailed on Friday, November 4, 2022 after pleading “guilty” to a separate one count charge preferred against them upon being arraigned by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
EFCC
