Toyota recalls 14,799 defective Lexus vehicles

Toyota (China) automobile has recalled 14,799 defective Lexus vehicles globally, due to a faulty programming of the lane keeping assist system.



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reveals that the affected vehicles include Lexus NX260, Lexus NX3650h and Lexus NX400h+ which were manufactured between 31 March, 2021 to 26 April 2022.

The corps says the company is also recalling 6,491 Lexus NX260 with defective Electric Parking Brake (EPB) system which was manufactured between 19 April 2021 and 15 July 2022.

The withdrawal is specifically premised on the fact that the vehicles will pose safety hazard to their users thereby leading to crashes.