Rainy Season Ends Opens Doors For Cold, Dust And Hazy Environment

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has announced that the 2022 rainy season has come to an end in the northern part of the country.

This the Agency therefore confirmed the commencement of the dry season otherwise known as harmattan season in most parts of the north.

To this end Maiduguri, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi and Jigawa States in the 24 hours will experience dust and haze with moderate visibility of 200-500 metres.

Other northern states including North-central could report sunny and hazy visibility of 5–7 kilometres

NIMET predicts that this weather condition will persist for the next 3 days.

People with respiratory issues are therefore advised to apply necessary caution, especially for out-door activities.

Airline operators are also advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet offices for effective planning of their operations.