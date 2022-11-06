Speaker on mentoring leaders in Nigeria

The Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila says the legislative mentorship program he initiated hopes to inspire and shape the minds of Nigerian youths to provide service for public good.

At the graduation and conferment of fellowship on the seventy four trainees drawn from the 36 states and FCT, the Speaker was glad that they have been equipped with responsive leadership skills, knowledge and expertise to enhance public service and foster national cohesion.

Areas covered during the five week training include ideology of nation building, parliamentary democracy, Nigerian development vision and inclusive governance.

The 74 trainees were selected from about four thousand that applied to participate in the maiden edition of the legislative mentorship initiative.